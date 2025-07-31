Infosys to Hire 20,000 Freshers Amid Industry Layoffs, Betting Big on AI-Driven Growth

In a refreshing move that stands apart from the wave of job cuts sweeping through the IT industry, Infosys has announced plans to recruit 20,000 fresh graduates in 2025. At a time when most major players are leaning into automation and streamlining their workforces, this decision signals Infosys's strong belief in the long-term potential of talent and technology combined.

CEO Salil Parekh confirmed the move during a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, stating that the company is making a "deliberate investment in preparing the company for the next phase of AI-driven services." He noted that Infosys has consistently been ahead in adopting artificial intelligence technologies and is now focusing on leveraging that head start to scale up further.

“Our utilisation is running at a good level. All of the people that are joining us, are getting trained and deployed on projects. And the people across the whole company are at that high utilisation,” Parekh said.

Infosys's decision comes in stark contrast to what’s happening at rival companies. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for instance, is reducing its workforce by around 2%, impacting nearly 12,000 employees. HCLTech has also hinted at potential reductions in its own staffing. These measures are reportedly part of broader cost-cutting strategies and shifts toward automation.

However, Infosys is charting a different course. The company is not only hiring freshers but has also been actively reskilling its existing workforce. According to Parekh, approximately 2.75 lakh employees have already received training in AI and associated technologies to keep pace with rapidly evolving client expectations.

While several firms—like Microsoft, IBM, and Intel—are trimming their workforce under the guise of “restructuring,” often triggered by the growing adoption of AI tools, Infosys is doubling down on people. It views AI not as a reason to cut jobs but as an enabler of growth. The company estimates a 5% to 15% rise in software development productivity and as much as a 20% boost in the efficiency of its Finacle core banking platform due to AI integration.

In a climate where "being future-ready" has become synonymous with downsizing, Infosys is taking a refreshingly different approach. The firm believes that the path to sustainable growth lies in nurturing talent and preparing employees for a future where AI plays a pivotal role—not just in automation but in creating smarter, more efficient systems.

This strategic direction offers a glimmer of optimism amid widespread industry uncertainty and indicates that AI, when adopted responsibly, can coexist with job creation rather than lead to job losses.

Infosys’s move is not just a hiring decision; it's a clear statement of intent: that technology and talent must grow together to meet the challenges of tomorrow.