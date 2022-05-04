Instagram is testing a full-screen feed like TikTok

A retest of Instagram would make the app even more like TikTok. As per TechCrunch, Instagram is experimenting with full-screen vertical home feeds. On opening the Instagram app, users immediately see vertical content intended to "bring the video more front and centre." Instagram boss Adam Mosseri confirmed the test in a video posted on Twitter, saying taller photos and videos would start appearing in some feeds.

📣 Testing Feed Changes 📣



We're testing a new, immersive viewing experience in the main Home feed.



If you're in the test, check it out and let me know what you think. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/dmM5RzpicQ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 3, 2022

Instagram shared an image showing a home feed filled with a full-screen post with comments, captions, likes, and other features on top of the post instead of below. Although the Stories bar is not present at the top of the screen in the image, Seine Kim, a spokesperson for Meta, says that the view shows the home feed once users start scrolling and that Stories will be visible accessible at the top of your screen. In addition, a user's search, reels, purchases, and own profile can still be accessed through the buttons at the bottom of the screen. Notifications, messages, and new posting features remain at the top, along with the ability to switch between accounts.



Kim says that still images and video posts will also be incorporated into the full-screen broadcast.

Instagram's choice to test immersive video-focused feeds isn't exactly a surprise. The company has heavily pushed short-form videos to creators and users, offering cash bonuses to creators who make the best Reels. And it would very much like it if you would stop reposting TikToks on the platform. Mosseri said the platform would change its ranking algorithm to reward "original" content over resubmitted content in late April. The platform has been investing in creator tools to siphon off original content from its competitors: Instagram began testing Templates in late April, allowing creators to use existing Reels formats in their videos.



