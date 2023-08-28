Instagram removes Apple CEO Tim Cook's fake account

Instagram has successfully removed a fake account posing as Apple CEO Tim Cook. This account, identified by 9to5Mac, had garnered a following, including Apple vice presidents Lisa Jackson (Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives) and Alan Dye (human interface design). The fake account operated under the username "tim.d.cook." Despite the buzz it generated, it's worth noting that Cook has been using only Twitter (now X) since 2013. Apple maintains its official social media presence across multiple platforms. Several senior Apple executives are involved in various social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. However, Cook's active presence remains in X.



Tim Cook's fake account even posted some photos. The first post came on August 20 in celebration of World Photography Day. They were two photographs taken with an iPhone. The second post appeared on August 23 and was a 30-second ad for the campaign in partnership with 3DPets. The two posts were copied from Cook's official X page. Both posts feature the iPhone 14 Pro's camera and LiDAR capabilities.

While Cook is quite active on X, he has criticized the design of the social media platform. In an interaction with CNBC in 2021, Cook said that "mindless scrolling" affects mental health. He added: "I think it's bad for your mental health. I think it's bad for the people around you."

Cook has also expressed his views on the privacy practices of Meta (formerly Facebook). For example, Apple introduced an anti-tracking feature with iOS 14.5 in 2021. Meta criticized the feature because it potentially hurt ad revenue. Interestingly, Cook also doesn't use Threads, Meta's newly launched rival to Twitter.

In other Apple-related news, the company may launch four new iPhones (within the iPhone 15 family) on September 12. The new iPhones may feature new chipsets and improved cameras. In addition, the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also have a new notch design, similar to the dynamic notch introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The latter takes up less screen space, and you can adjust the size based on notifications.

Apple is also expected to launch new Apple Watch models next month. The company can expect to launch three smartwatches: Apple Watch 9, Watch SE (2023), and Watch Ultra (2023). Apple could also release new Macs with M3 chips in October. The next-generation iPad Pros could launch early next year. Apple still needs to confirm the launch of its new products.