Instagram Unveils Live Location Sharing and Enhanced DM Features

Instagram has launched an exciting update, rolling out a live-location sharing feature within its direct messages (DMs). This new addition allows users to privately share their real-time location with friends for up to an hour. While live-location sharing is familiar on platforms like WhatsApp, it’s a first for Instagram.

How Live-Location Sharing Works

The feature is integrated into Instagram's DMs, enabling users to share their current location with individuals or groups. It includes privacy safeguards—live locations are off by default, cannot be forwarded, and are only visible to participants in the chat. A visible indicator in the chat highlights when the feature is active, and users can stop sharing anytime.

Live location sharing is perfect for coordinating activities, meeting in crowded places, or ensuring travel safety. However, it is crucial to use it responsibly and only share it with people you trust. Currently, the feature is available in select countries, though Instagram has not disclosed the full list.

New Stickers to Elevate Conversations

Instagram has also introduced 17 fresh sticker packs featuring over 300 options. These stickers bring creativity and personality to conversations, offering users a fun way to express emotions or highlight moments when words aren’t enough. Users can reuse favourite stickers directly in chats or craft unique ones using cutouts, adding a creative edge to DMs.

Personalize DMs with Nicknames

Another update lets users assign nicknames to themselves or friends within chats. This feature allows for personalization, from sharing inside jokes to shortening long usernames. Nicknames are visible only in DMs and can be updated anytime. Users can control who can edit nicknames, with the default setting allowing only mutual followers to make changes. To add a nickname, tap the chat name at the top of a conversation, navigate to "Nicknames," and select the person to assign one.

With live-location sharing, new stickers, and the option to add nicknames, Instagram continues enhancing its messaging platform. These features promise a richer, more personalized, secure DM experience, keeping users connected and expressive.