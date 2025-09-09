International Makeup Day 2025: Viral Makeup Hacks That Truly Work for Indian Skin

Every year on September 10, International Makeup Day celebrates creativity, self-expression, and the art of beauty. This global occasion shines a spotlight on evolving trends, viral hacks, and makeup techniques that dominate social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. While many of these trends look appealing, not every hack complements the unique undertones and textures of Indian skin tones. This year, Indian beauty enthusiasts are reimagining viral tricks in ways that highlight their natural complexion.

Understanding Indian Skin Tones

Indian skin tones span a wide spectrum—from dusky and wheatish to fair—with warm undertones that often require tailored approaches. Hacks that flatter Western skin may not yield the same results for Indian complexions. Recognizing this difference, makeup lovers are embracing certain viral techniques that blend effortlessly with Indian beauty aesthetics.

Colour Correcting for a Flawless Base

One of the most effective hacks gaining traction is colour correction. Indian skin often shows pigmentation and dark circles, which can lead to an ashy look under concealer. Using peach or orange correctors neutralizes blue and grey undertones, creating a smooth, balanced base before applying foundation.

Lipstick as Blush

Another trending trick is using lipstick as a dual-purpose product. Shades like warm pinks, corals, and brick-reds look naturally flattering on Indian complexions. Dabbing these tones on the cheeks gives a long-lasting flush that feels more seamless than traditional powder blushes.

Banana Powder Over Translucent

While translucent powders often leave a chalky white cast, banana powder—yellow-toned loose powder—has become a staple hack. It not only sets makeup but also cancels dullness, giving Indian skin a brightened and highlighted finish that looks effortless in photos and real life.

Kajal for Smoky Eyes

Smudged kajal layered with brown or black eyeshadow is another beloved hack. This simple technique delivers a soft smoky effect that perfectly enhances Indian eyes. Unlike heavy eyeshadow looks, this method is low-maintenance, relying on minimal products while creating dramatic depth.

Soap Brows for Lifted Definition

A hack that has gone viral worldwide, soap brows, has found its place in Indian beauty routines too. Brushing brows with soap or wax adds instant lift and frames the face naturally. Fuller brows, paired with bold lips and kohl-lined eyes, resonate strongly with Indian face shapes.

Embracing Hacks That Truly Work

What sets these hacks apart is their simplicity, affordability, and compatibility with Indian skin tones. From colour correction to soap brows, these techniques are not just trends—they are practical methods that enhance natural features.

As International Makeup Day 2025 unfolds, Indian beauty enthusiasts are proving that makeup isn’t just about following trends; it’s about making them your own. These viral hacks, when adapted thoughtfully, celebrate individuality while highlighting the richness of Indian skin.