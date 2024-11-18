International Men’s Day 2024: Smart Gifting Ideas for Today’s Men

As we gear up to celebrate International Men’s Day on 19th November 2024, let’s celebrate the men who have always cheered us up, been our support system and pushed us to give our best. While they may not be very expressive, let’s express our thanks to them with these thoughtful gifts and celebrate their essence in our life:

For your health-conscious men, the Sprint Smartwatch JST710 is designed for individuals committed to health and wellness. It offers SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and multiple sports modes to track fitness activities. The smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling, a clear LED display, and a dedicated breathing exercise function, delivering a holistic approach to health management. Its durable construction ensures reliability, while the sleek design adds a touch of style, making it a perfect companion for daily use. Whether staying active or managing your overall well-being, the Sprint Smartwatch JST710 offers comprehensive features to support your lifestyle. Priced at Rs 4,990/-

For the tech-savvy friend who is always on the road, U&i Empire Power Bank is a versatile and must-have travel gift. Priced at INR 3,999, this power bank is MagSafe-compatible and works instantly with iOS and Android devices. Featuring a 10,000mAh battery and an advanced chipset, it delivers up to 22.5 watts for fast charging. It supports multiple charging protocols like Flash Charge, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge, ensuring that smartphones, tablets, earphones, and cameras are recharged efficiently. The Empire Power Bank also ensures device safety with protections against overcharging, overheating, and overvoltage, making it a reliable power source for any tech-savvy user.

For the music lover! The JukeBox 30 Speaker is designed to deliver powerful sound with its 40W output. This speaker supports Bluetooth Version 5.2 and includes RGB lighting to elevate any party atmosphere. With a wired mic, remote, and options for USB, TF card, and AUX input, the JukeBox 30 is versatile for various occasions. The Type-C charging ensures quick power-ups, making it an ideal companion for gatherings. Priced at Rs 1,649/-.

If you’re hitting the road, the U&i Truck Series 5 in 1 Smart Gadget is a must-have companion. This 15W DC car charger can power up a wide range of devices directly from your car’s battery, ensuring you’re ready for anything on long drives or remote road trips. At just INR 699, it’s a cost-effective way to keep everything from your smartphone and iPhone to portable MP3 players, notebooks, and even flashlights fully charged. Its versatility makes it invaluable for travellers who rely on multiple devices, and it’s compact enough to fit in your car’s glove box without taking up much space.

It is the ultimate gift you can give your man or brother this International Men’s Day and show him that you care for his health. This health and fitness tracker, Smart Ring, from the house of Gabit, promotes good habits and will become their ultimate health partner for life. It tracks sleep, fitness, stress, key health vitals like rest heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, VO2 max, calories in vs calories out and assesses 15 workout modes. The complete health tracker smart ring will become a constant companion. To weed out sizing issues of the ring, a Gabit Smart Ring Sizing Kit available on Amazon is the best bet, as you can try out the 8 sample rings on your index finger. This way, the smart ring will fit perfectly.