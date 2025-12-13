Introducing the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact, a Bold Evolution in Dyson Purification Technology

India: Today, Dyson launched the Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact, a next-generation air purifier engineered to deliver whole-room purification with high-velocity airflow, whisper-quiet operation, and up to five-year 360o electrostatic particulate filter life. Featuring Dyson’s new HushJet Nozzle, this launch marks a bold move from Dyson’s iconic Air Multiplier technology, introducing a new era of air purification performance and design.

As India continues to face intensifying air quality concerns, especially during the peak pollution and winter smog, indoor spaces such as bedrooms and compact living areas become particularly vulnerable to trapped particulate matter and allergens. The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact is engineered to address these challenges through powerful purification, intelligent sensing and whisper quiet performance for the modern Indian home.

A New Era in Dyson Design

The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact represents a pivotal design evolution, moving beyond the iconic loop to a sculptural HushJetTM entrainment nozzle that delivers stronger projection through airflow amplification, by entraining surrounding air as the high-speed jet of air exits the nozzle. The nozzle acts like a concentrator on a hairdryer, increasing the velocity of the airflow – meaning faster, more powerful purification across the room

James Dyson said, “We have developed a way to smooth high speed airflow to minimise turbulence and reduce aerodynamic noise, allowing the Dyson HushJet to deliver very high-volume airflow while generating minimal noise. At only 24 dB in Sleep mode, it’s incredibly quiet. We have transformed the compact purifier, creating our most efficient small-format machine yet which captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.”

Engineered To Improve Your Sleep Quality and Everyday Wellbeing

Indoor pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, pet dander, dust mites, mould spores, nitrogen dioxide from cooking and volatile organic compounds can build up quickly in enclosed spaces like kitchens and bedrooms, particularly during winter months when doors and windows remain closed and people spend more time indoors. The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact is engineered to work whisper quietly and intelligently throughout the day and night, supporting wellbeing with cleaner air and less disruption, as studies show that air pollution and allergens can worsen sleep.

Whisper quiet : The unique star shaped entrainment nozzle reduces turbulence, whilst attenuating the sound waves produced by the high-speed compressor, reducing noise. Operating at just 24 dBA in sleep mode, quieter than a library and roughly equivalent to soft whispers, the Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact purifies without disturbing your sleep.

: The unique star shaped entrainment nozzle reduces turbulence, whilst attenuating the sound waves produced by the high-speed compressor, reducing noise. Operating at just 24 dBA in sleep mode, quieter than a library and roughly equivalent to soft whispers, the Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact purifies without disturbing your sleep. Purified air for a better night’s sleep : By capturing airborne allergens like pollen, dust and pet dander, the Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact helps reduce symptoms that could worsen sleep such as sniffles, dry throats and itchy eyes.

: By capturing airborne allergens like pollen, dust and pet dander, the Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact helps reduce symptoms that could worsen sleep such as sniffles, dry throats and itchy eyes. Smart auto mode : Intelligent sensors monitor air quality in real time, automatically adjusting performance, even while you sleep.

: Intelligent sensors monitor air quality in real time, automatically adjusting performance, even while you sleep. Engineered for you and your pets: Perfect for pet owners, removing allergens such as pet dander and pet odour.

Compact Purifier. Monumental Performance.

HushJet Entrainment Nozzle : Projects a focused stream of purified air, enabling fast and maximum coverage of 1076 sq. ft. without noisy turbulence

: Projects a focused stream of purified air, enabling fast and maximum coverage of 1076 sq. ft. without noisy turbulence 360 o Electrostatic Filter : The new charged filter media captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It’s more energy efficient, uses less material, and lasts up to five years

: The new charged filter media captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It’s more energy efficient, uses less material, and lasts up to five years CADR of 250m³/h : Powerful whole-room purification performance in a compact format

: Powerful whole-room purification performance in a compact format Fully sealed filtration system: Ensuring what goes inside, stays inside.

Connectivity for Modern Living

The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact offers comprehensive smart capabilities through the MyDyson™ app, enabling users to monitor indoor air quality in real time, create purification schedules, receive filter life updates and access dedicated product support. With remote available from anywhere, the purifier fits seamlessly into modern routines. It is also compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing effortless hands-free operation.

BUY DIRECT FROM THE PEOPLE WHO MADE IT:

The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact is available in Black/Teal colourway at INR 29,900. It can be purchased at Dyson.in and Dyson stores across India.

The Dyson HushJet Specifications

Size: 45cm x 23cm x 23cm

Weight: 3.5kg

Filtration: Electrostatic filtration and activated carbon filtration for up to 99.97% down to 0.3 microns

Max Room Size: 100m 2

Filter Life: Up to 5 years 360o electrostatic particulate filter



