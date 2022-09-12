iOS Update: Check out the list of the Compatible iPhone

Apple is set to release iOS 16 today as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. Check out the iOS 16 new key features.

iOS 16 Compatible Devices

The iOS 16 update will be compatible with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE 2020, and iPhone SE 2022. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 generation will be lost; iPads will receive a separate iPadOS 16 update. Additionally, the latest-generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will ship with iOS 16 out of the box.

How to install iOS 16

To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update.

iOS update: Is it OK if you download it now?

Usually, iOS updates in their first version often include bugs and issues, so it is recommended to wait until the first reported bugs are fixed. However, the iOS 16 beta has been relatively stable, and battery life has also been good, especially on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE 3rd Gen, and iPhone SE 2nd Gen. Therefore, it would be ok to download the iOS 16 update as soon as it's released.