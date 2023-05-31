iPhone 14 Pro Max is the world's most popular smartphone: Canalys

We all know that the Apple iPhone is one of the most popular premium smartphones in the world. Apple has a strong lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE. But, did you ever think about which is the most popular model among all the iPhones that Apple sells? Here we share the Canalys report.



The latest data from Canalys reveals that the most powerful and expensive device in the Apple catalogue is also the most popular worldwide. According to Canalys, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most popular iPhone in the world. Not only the iPhone 14 Pro Max is also the most popular premium smartphone in the world.

This is a slight change in trend, as in the past, the non-Pro variants of the iPhone have topped the charts. The starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in India is Rs 139,900, and it is one of the most expensive smartphones available in our country.

Canalys's latest report: Apple's iPhone lineup topped the premium segment in Q1 2023.

The data revealed that the best-selling Android flagship for Q1 was the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Top 15 is primarily occupied by Samsung and Apple devices, which is understandable given the wider availability of their premium devices.



Premium smartphones rules



Canalys says high-end smartphones (above $500) have "bucked the trend." As a result, the smartphone market for the past two quarters has seen shipments decline. However, in the first quarter of 2023, the premium smartphone market grew by 4.7%. Furthermore, almost a third of the total smartphones sold in the first quarter of 2023 were high-end smartphones.

In April 2023, Canalys suggested that the market remains challenging with marginal declines into 2023. Canalys Research Analyst Lucas Zhong said: " Shipments will stabilise around the levels from 2022 as we move into the middle of 2023. Decline rates will start to improve soon, although this is more connected to the stark contrast between the 2022 and 2023 shrinking. Canalys expects the smartphone market will gain momentum in the second half of the year as channel inventories reach healthier levels."