Looking to upgrade your smartphone? The iPhone 16 is now available for under ₹70,000 on Amazon, making it an excellent opportunity to get the latest Apple device at a discounted price. The iPhone 16, initially launched in September 2024 with a starting price of ₹79,900, is now priced lower, and you can combine bank and exchange offers to further reduce costs. Here's how you can make the most of this offer.

iPhone 16 price drop on Amazon

The iPhone 16, which was originally priced at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB variant, is now available on Amazon for just Rs. 72,400, giving you a chance to save Rs. 7,500 right away. Apart from that, there are additional savings available through various bank offers. If you have a credit card from ICICI Bank or SBI, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000. This will bring down the final price to Rs. 68,400, saving you a total of Rs. 12,500. There are other bank discounts available for further price reductions as well.

iPhone 16 Price Cut: Exchange Offers and Bank Discounts

Amazon is offering an exchange offer, with possible bonuses of up to Rs. 51,500 for exchanging an old smartphone. The final exchange value depends on the device's brand, model, and condition. With a high exchange value, the effective price of the iPhone 16 could fall below Rs. 60,000, making the offer even more attractive.

iPhone 16: Specs and Features

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch display and introduces a camera control button for additional functionality. It is powered by Apple's A18 chipset and supports Apple Intelligence, which improves the user experience. The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera. A 3561mAh battery powers the device, providing enough charge for the entire day.

If you are thinking of buying a new smartphone, this might be the right time to get the iPhone 16 at a discounted price. Check out the offer on Amazon and decide if it fits your budget and needs.