iPhone 16 Pro Set to Feature Wi-Fi 7 and New Design Enhancements

As the launch of the iPhone 16 series approaches, excitement is building around Apple's latest innovations. Expected to debut in a couple of months, the iPhone 16 Pro models are already generating buzz for their anticipated features and design upgrades. One of the most notable additions is the support for Wi-Fi 7, the next-generation wireless standard that promises significant advancements in speed, efficiency, and connectivity.



According to a report from DigiTimes, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to include Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. This new standard enables the use of the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, allowing for faster data transfer rates, reduced latency, and more reliable connections. Wi-Fi 7 can potentially reach data speeds exceeding 40 Gbps, a fourfold increase over the speeds offered by Wi-Fi 6E, which was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Analyst Jeff Pu has also hinted at the inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 in these new devices, which are expected to launch in September.

Beyond the new Wi-Fi capabilities, the iPhone 16 series is set to feature several other noteworthy upgrades. One major innovation is the Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. This advancement will significantly reduce the bezel size at the bottom of the screen, maximizing display real estate. By compacting the internal copper wiring, Apple aims to offer a more immersive viewing experience. This technology will be applied across all models in the iPhone 16 lineup, with the Pro models boasting the thinnest bezels ever seen on a smartphone.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 series will introduce a new "Capture Button" located on the bottom right side of the device. This feature is designed to enhance the photography and videography experience by allowing users to zoom, focus, and start recording with varying pressure levels on the button.

The Pro models will also see an aesthetic upgrade with a new polished finish for the titanium chassis, replacing the previous brushed look. This change not only enhances the device's durability and scratch resistance but also adds a refined, luxurious feel.

Camera improvements are another highlight of the iPhone 16 series. The base models will feature a new vertical camera arrangement with a pill-shaped raised surface, moving away from the diagonal setup seen in the iPhone 15. This design includes distinct rings for the Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, and will now support Spatial Video recording, a feature previously reserved for the Pro models.

The iPhone 16 Pro models will benefit from an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens, which promises better low-light performance and the ability to capture 48-megapixel ProRAW photos in Ultra Wide mode. Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to include a super telephoto periscope camera, offering 5x optical zoom—a feature currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is also reportedly testing a new anti-reflective optical coating technology using atomic layer deposition (ALD). This advanced coating aims to reduce lens flare and ghosting, while also protecting the camera lens from environmental damage. As the release date nears, the iPhone 16 series is shaping up to be one of the most advanced and aesthetically pleasing smartphone lineups Apple has ever produced.