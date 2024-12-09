iPhone 17 Air: Apple's Slimmest Design Yet, Launching in 2025

According to reports, Apple is prepping a new iPhone 17 Air that promises to redefine 'thin'. The latest model in the coming lineup expected sometime in the final weeks of 2025 will be just a whippy 6.25mm thick overall size, making it the slimmest edition ever from the company. Internal leaker Mark Gurman points to sources that would see it usurp the much smaller iPhone 16 Pro by comparison, at 8.25mm.

The iPhone 17 Air will accompany the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Apple's next-generation lineup. The iPhone 17 Air would regain the title of the thinnest smartphone from Apple and even surpass the legendary iPhone 6, which was 6.9mm thick. This is a shocker since the trend over the recent years has been iPhones getting thicker due to advancements in battery size, camera systems, and other features such as Face ID. Apple, however, is internally making huge changes for this innovation.

Features and Innovations

The iPhone 17 Air is said to feature a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a single rear camera, and Apple's latest A-series chip, which is likely the A19. An interesting design decision is the removal of the physical SIM tray, as Apple continues to push toward eSIM technology. The heart of the device is Apple's in-house 5G modem, which is more efficient and smaller than current Qualcomm models. This custom modem is integrated with the phone's architecture to free up valuable internal space without sacrificing performance.

Apple's commitment to compact and efficient hardware doesn't end with the iPhone 17 Air. The same custom 5G modem is expected to be featured in the next iPhone SE and a low-cost iPad, both scheduled for early 2025. The tech innovation in iPhone 17 Air may be the first step toward other bigger innovations, one of which is a foldable iPhone. It is said that Apple is already pursuing its foldable designs to see the light within the next three years.

Furthermore, Apple is planning to integrate several components such as the processor, modem, and Wi-Fi chip into a single system-on-chip (SoC). This would further optimize the use of internal space and enhance hardware synergy. With the iPhone 17 Air, Apple is not only making a thinner phone but also paving the way for a future of highly integrated and innovative devices. The fans and industry insiders are waiting with bated breath for its release, which will be another milestone in the design evolution of Apple.



