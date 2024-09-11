iPhone SE 4 Set to Lead the New Apple 5G Modem Chip

The iPhone SE 4 is shaping to be a significant release for Apple, marking the company’s transition to its in-house 5G modem. While the iPhone 16 series, introduced at the Apple Glowtime event in 2024, brought advancements in design and performance, the affordable iPhone SE 4 could lead Apple’s strategic shift. Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone SE 4, slated for launch in March 2025, maybe the first iPhone to feature Apple's own 5G modem.



Moving Away from Qualcomm Modems

Apple has relied on Qualcomm modems for its iPhones for years, but that dependency is expected to decrease as the company rolls out its own 5G chip. Kuo’s report indicates that Apple plans to ship between 35-40 million devices equipped with its 5G modem in 2025, which could rise to 90-110 million by 2026. The iPhone SE 4 and the iPhone 17 Slim are expected to be among the first devices to incorporate this new technology.

Why the iPhone SE 4 Matters

Although the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series are Apple’s latest flagships, the iPhone SE 4 could be instrumental in showcasing the company’s shift away from third-party 5G modems. The device, anticipated to debut in the first quarter of 2025, may offer more than just affordability—it will likely be the starting point for Apple's ambitious move to reduce reliance on Qualcomm.

Apple's Long-Term 5G Strategy

Apple has been working on its in-house 5G chip for years, even acquiring most of Intel’s smartphone modem business in 2019. This move has been part of Apple's broader strategy to gain more control over its hardware and enhance device performance. By introducing the new modem in the iPhone SE 4, Apple could set the stage for a major technological shift across its product lineup.