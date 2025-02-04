Apple is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated iPhone SE4, possibly as early as next month or by April 2025. While the company has not officially confirmed the release date, numerous reports and leaks suggest that the fourth-generation iPhone SE will be a major upgrade over its predecessor, the iPhone SE3, which debuted in 2022.

According to reports from industry insiders, including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing for the arrival of the iPhone SE4 by clearing out the existing stock of its previous SE models. This hints at a Spring 2025 launch, making it one of the biggest refreshes in the SE lineup. Let's take a closer look at what's expected.

iPhone SE4: Design and Display Overhaul

One of the most notable changes in the iPhone SE4 is its modernized design. Unlike previous SE models, which featured thick bezels and a Home button, the SE4 is expected to adopt an all-screen design similar to the iPhone 14. Leaked images from sources like Majin Bu suggest that the iPhone SE4 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch, though it will not include Dynamic Island, which remains exclusive to Apple's flagship iPhone lineup.

Additionally, reports indicate that Apple will use the iPhone 14 chassis for the SE4 but with a sharper, more angular frame, making it slightly different from the upcoming iPhone 16 series. The OLED panel will deliver richer colours, deeper blacks, and better contrast, offering a notable improvement over the LCD screens found in previous SE models.

iPhone SE4: Next-Gen Chipset and Performance Boost

Under the hood, the iPhone SE4 is rumoured to be powered by Apple's latest A18 series chip, the same processor expected to feature in the iPhone 16 series. This marks a significant upgrade from the A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone SE3. Additionally, reports suggest that Apple could pair the new chip with 8GB of RAM, enhancing performance and enabling support for Apple Intelligence features. If true, the iPhone SE4 will be the most affordable iPhone to offer Apple's advanced AI-driven capabilities.

iPhone SE4: Major Camera Improvements

Apple is also expected to make substantial upgrades to its camera department. The iPhone SE4 is rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel main sensor, replacing the 12-megapixel shooter found in the iPhone SE3.

On the front, the device is expected to house a 12-megapixel selfie camera, ensuring sharper selfies and improved video call quality. These camera enhancements will bring the SE4 closer to Apple's flagship models in terms of photography performance.

iPhone SE4: Apple's First In-House 5G Modem

One of the most exciting aspects of the iPhone SE4 is its connectivity upgrades. Reports indicate that it could be the first Apple device to debut with the company's custom 5G modem. If true, this in-house modem will likely provide:

- Better power efficiency

- Enhanced cellular network scanning

- Improved satellite connectivity

Furthermore, Apple is expected to equip the SE4 with a USB-C port, continuing its transition away from Lightning connectors.

iPhone SE4: Expected Pricing in India

Given the major hardware and design upgrades, the iPhone SE4 is expected to come with a slightly higher price tag than its predecessor.

Estimated pricing:

Global market: Around $470 to $500

India: Expected to be around Rs 50,000

Apple's budget-friendly iPhone lineup has always attracted a strong following, and with significant improvements in design, performance, and connectivity, the iPhone SE4 could be the most exciting SE model yet.



