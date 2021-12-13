iPhone users may get these features with the next software update

Apple has started rolling out the second Release Candidate or RC version of iOS 15.2, signalling the near arrival of the stable update of the iOS 15.2 operating system. According to MacRumors, the new beta update for both developers and public testers brings a lot of updates, but it is presently limited to only the iPhone 13 models. However, the iOS 15.2 RC version gives us a good idea of ​​what they are waiting for end-users when ready. The latest beta version is available for download through the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile has been installed. Eligible public testers can also download the software through Apple's beta testing website.

As highlighted in the post, the iOS 15.2 RC version adds the Apple Music Voice Plan that the company introduced in October 2021. It basically gives users access to all songs and stations on Apple Music using Siri. In terms of privacy, users can get an App Privacy Report to see how often apps have accessed personal data like location, photos, and microphones in the last seven days. There is a community safety setting that alerts users whenever their children receive images containing nudity for parents. Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search have a similar "targeting" feature to help children and parents stay safe online and get help in unsafe situations. "

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users are getting a new "Macro Photo Control" camera setting to switch to the Ultra Wide lens for capturing macro photos and videos. The TV app adds a new single Store tab to allow users to search, buy and rent movies and TV shows. The iOS 15.2 RC version further improves the "hide my email" tool in the mail application and finds my function to locate lost iPhones. The Reminders and Notes apps will also allow users to remove or rename the tags after the OS update.