iQOO 15 to Launch in India This November: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Powerhouse Promises Major Upgrades

The wait for iQOO fans is finally nearing an end. The company has officially confirmed the launch of its next-generation flagship — the iQOO 15. The announcement comes from iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at a powerful new device that blends speed, design, and innovation. Packed with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the iQOO 15 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated smartphone releases of the year. Here’s everything we know so far, summed up in five key points.

Get ready to experience power like never before with iQOO15. Coming this November. ⚡ #iQOO #iQOO15 #BetheGOAT pic.twitter.com/KJntlJ2LRC





1. India Launch Timeline

The iQOO 15 is set to make its global debut in China on October 20, followed by its India launch in November. While Marya hasn’t revealed the exact date, industry leaks suggest the release could fall between November 15 and November 25. Following its usual pattern, iQOO is likely to begin teasing key features and opening pre-registrations in early November. The launch marks another major step for the brand as it continues to expand its footprint in the Indian premium smartphone segment.

2. Design and Display

A teaser image shared by Nipun Marya gives a sneak peek at the phone’s premium circular camera module, indicating a fresh design approach compared to its predecessor, the iQOO 13. Although full design details remain under wraps, the phone is expected to feature a sleek and refined build aimed at delivering both aesthetics and durability.

On the front, the iQOO 15 is rumoured to sport a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The screen could also achieve an incredible 6,000 nits peak brightness, putting it among the brightest displays in the industry — ideal for outdoor use and vibrant visual experiences.

3. Performance and Battery

At the heart of the iQOO 15 lies the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor yet. This promises enhanced efficiency, faster processing speeds, and exceptional gaming performance, setting a new standard for next-gen flagships. Rumours also suggest that iQOO might pair this with its proprietary Q3 in-house chip for better system optimization and performance tuning.

The phone is also expected to include an 8K VC Dome cooling system, ensuring stable performance during extended gaming or heavy workloads. Out of the box, the iQOO 15 will run on the newly launched OriginOS, offering a smoother interface, deeper AI integration, and refined multitasking capabilities.

4. Camera Setup

Photography enthusiasts have reason to be excited. The iQOO 15 is expected to come with a dual 50-megapixel camera setup, including a primary sensor and a periscope telephoto lens for high-quality zoom and detailed imaging. If these leaks hold true, this will be iQOO’s most advanced camera system yet, capable of competing with flagship smartphones from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus.

5. Expected Price in India

While official pricing is still under wraps, reports suggest that the iQOO 15 may start at around ₹59,999, a slight increase from the iQOO 13’s ₹54,999 launch price. Considering the significant hardware and design upgrades, this pricing seems reasonable for what could be one of the most powerful Android devices of 2025.

As always, these details are based on leaks and early reports, and final specifications may vary. With the official launch just weeks away, fans can expect more teasers and confirmations soon. Stay tuned for what could be iQOO’s biggest flagship leap yet.



