iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Flagship Battle of 2025 Explained

The premium smartphone segment is heating up as iQOO enters the 2025 flagship arena with the launch of the iQOO 15 in India. It joins two strong competitors already in the market—the OnePlus 15 and the Realme GT 8 Pro. All three handsets feature top-tier specifications and similar pricing, which makes the choice tougher for buyers seeking a powerful Android phone. To simplify things, here is a complete breakdown of how the three models differ in design, performance, cameras, battery, and display.

1. Design

Each brand has taken a distinct approach to design this year. The iQOO 15 stays closest to its predecessor, keeping its recognizable aesthetic while refining the camera island, which still offers RGB lighting. It also adopts a new flat-frame look for a cleaner, more uniform feel.

OnePlus, on the other hand, makes one of its boldest design shifts in years. The OnePlus 15 drops the signature circular camera module in favour of a minimal square camera layout, giving the phone a sleek, modern identity.

Realme clearly aims for uniqueness with the GT 8 Pro. The phone features a swappable camera module design, allowing users to customize the visual appearance and even the shape of the camera cutout. While innovative, this design could be polarising for some buyers.

2. Performance

Performance is a strong point for all three flagships. They run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, ensuring blazing-fast processing and top-tier gaming capabilities.

The iQOO 15 integrates a Q3 gaming chip to enhance frame stability and thermal efficiency during gaming sessions. Realme’s GT 8 Pro matches that with its R1 gaming chip and adds a Hyper Vision AI chip for improved AI-driven features.

OnePlus tries to take the lead with its new Performance Tri-Chip system, designed to deliver smoother gameplay, stronger connectivity, and optimized visual performance across the board.

3. Display

Realme equips the GT 8 Pro with a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6,000 nits.

The OnePlus 15 prioritizes speed with a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED panel, making it especially appealing for gamers seeking ultra-smooth visuals.

Meanwhile, the iQOO 15 introduces a larger 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 AMOLED flat display, also hitting 6,000 nits peak brightness, giving users a mix of vivid colours, sharpness, and expansive viewing space.

4. Cameras

The camera setups show major differentiation. Both the iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 include triple-camera systems featuring three 50-megapixel sensors. OnePlus relies on its new DetailMax imaging engine for improved clarity.

Realme stands out with its new Ricoh partnership. The GT 8 Pro features a 200-megapixel telephoto lens—significantly higher than the 50-megapixel telephoto units used by iQOO and OnePlus—potentially giving it an edge in zoom performance and detail capture.

5. Battery and Charging

Battery capacities have jumped this year. The iQOO 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro carry 7,000mAh batteries. iQOO offers 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, while Realme supports faster 120W wired charging with the same 50W wireless option.

OnePlus packs the biggest battery among the three at 7,300mAh, with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

6. Pricing

Both the OnePlus 15 and the Realme GT 8 Pro begin at Rs 72,999. iQOO is expected to announce the price of the iQOO 15 shortly.