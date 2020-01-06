ISRO: Communication Satellite Gsat-30 to Be Launched on January 17

The geostationary communication satellite Gsat-30 will be launched on January 17 from the European spaceport in French Guiana. K Sivan, space agency chairman said, this will be Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) first satellite launch in 2020. Gsat-30 weighs around 3,450 kg which will be a replacement for Insat-4A satellite.

This year the space agency is also scheduled to launch high-throughput communication satellite Gsat-20. Three other high-throughput satellites of similar band Ku and Ka frequencies like Gsat-19 (June 5, 2017 launch), Gsat-29 (14 November 2018 launch) and Gsat-11 (Isro's heaviest satellite launched on December 5, 2018)) had already been launched.

Together the four satellites will boost internet revolution in India, especially in rural areas, as it will provide high bandwidth connectivity of over 100 Gbps, including in-flight and maritime connectivity. Collectively, all these satellites will help bridge the digital divide.

Gsat-11-like satellites will provide multi-spot beam coverage over India's mainland and nearby islands. The satellites use multiple spot beams (a special kind of transponder that operates on a high frequency) that will increase internet speed and connectivity which make them unique.

This year among 25 missions, Gsat-30 and Gsat-20 have been planned to be launched. Besides the satellite missions, ISRO has also lined up big missions like Aditya L1 solar (middle of this year) Chandrayaan-3 and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle testflight and first Gaganyaan unmanned test-flight (year-end) this year.