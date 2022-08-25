It's official! Apple sends out invitations for September 7 event

Apple has finally sent out an invitation to launch new iPhones and various other hardware products. At the 'Far Out' event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series or whatever Apple officially calls the successor to the iPhone 13 series. In addition, the tech giant is also expected to launch a new series of Apple Watch and iPad models.



The company has been hosting virtually since the start of the pandemic. However, beginning with the WWDC 2022 event, the company started hosting media and select group events. The next event is expected to be the same. Alternatively, the company will host the event live on its YouTube and social media platforms.

Apple has yet to reveal anything aside from the release date. However, rumours and leaks have revealed almost everything about the next iPhone. According to these reports, there will also be four new iPhone models this year, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Well, that's right, the company is expected to ditch the iPhone 14 mini this year for a 'Max' model.

The iPhone 14 Max is expected to bring the benefits of the Pro and Vanilla models. It is recommended that it comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, at an affordable price. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 will start at $799, the same as last year, while the iPhone 14 Max is said to start at $899. The Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be slightly more expensive and are expected to start at around $1000. Apple hasn't officially revealed any of these details yet, so let's hope prices are at least on par with last year's models.

Some reports suggest that this year, Apple will drop the iPhone 14 mini model as it has affected the sales of the iPhone SE series. However, one of the recent reports stated that Apple could not ditch the iPhone 14 mini and skip the iPhone 14 Max for this year. Only time will tell whether Apple will unveil the mini or the Max.

In addition to the new iPhones, the US-based tech giant is expected to introduce new iPad models and three new watches, including the Apple Watch Series 8, a Watch SE model, and a "rugged" watch for fitness enthusiasts.