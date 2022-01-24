January 24 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 24, 2022. Let's begin...

EdTech Companies Playing a Pivotal Role in Education

We need to encourage our students to look beyond exams. We can't expect innovation if the focus is only on exams, says Sumeet Jain, Co-founder, Yocket.

iPhone 14: All about Apple's next flagship series in detail

Speculation about the upcoming iPhone 14 has begun to surface. iPhone 14 leaks suggest a massive design overhaul, hardware upgrades, and a punch-hole camera on the front with no display notch. Leaks indicate hardware upgrades, a punch-hole camera on the front, and design revision.

All that we expect from Apple in 2022; MacBook Air, Mac Mini and more

Looking ahead to 2022, there are even more new devices on the way across all of Apple's major product categories and even the potential for an entirely new product category.

Apple extends in-app purchase exemption for event apps and online group

Apple has extended its deadline for requiring online event and group apps to comply with the company's in-app purchase policy once again. Apps will be able to bypass Apple's in-app purchase fee until June 30

Flipkart Sale: Best Dell Laptop Deals Under 50000

The Flipkart sale is live from January 23 and offers up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. You can also get up to 30 percent off Dell laptops during the sale. Check out the best laptop deals at Rs. 50000 on Dell laptops here.

Google Cloud to open new India office later this year

Google on Monday announced plans to open a new office in Pune this year, that will hire professionals for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies.

India, Home of the 3rd Largest Fintech Ecosystem in the World

From 2016 to 2021 local fintech firms have raised more than US$ 16.5 billion, which is 60 percent of their capital was raised during the last three years.