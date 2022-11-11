Jio 5G comes to these 8 cities; how to activate Jio 5G

Reliance Jio 5G comes to these 8 cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nathdwara and Varanasi. People living in these cities can connect to the available 5G network once they receive the invitation on their My Jio app. The telecom operator also assured that 5G services will be available soon in PAN India in December 2023.



Jio users can connect and use 5G services on their 5G-enabled smartphones. The 5G operator has also launched a special introductory offer for fifth-generation network connectivity. Jio offers unlimited 5G data usage with a speed of up to 500Mbps at 1Gbps for eligible users.

So if you live in Delhi, Mumbai and other Jio 5G available cities, you will receive an SMS or MyJio app notification. The notification will include the Jio 5G welcome offer and other details on how to take advantage of it. If you have received the notification and cannot connect to 5G, find here a quick guide on activating the Jio 5G network on your smartphone.

- Go to 'Settings' on your phone - Select 'Mobile Network' or a similar option

- Then select Jio SIM and select the 'Preferred network type' option

- You will find options 3G, 4G and 5G, select 5G.

Once you select the 5G network, you will find the 5G symbol on the network status bar of your device. To be noted, Jio and Airtel have confirmed that users do not have to buy a new SIM to access 5G. The existing 4G SIM will support and connect to the new network once it is available in the area.