Jio Partners with SES to Supply Satellite Broadband Internet Services in India

Jio Platforms Limited and SES have announced a joint venture called Jio Space Technology Limited to offer affordable broadband services in India by leveraging satellite technology. Jio Platforms and SES will own a 51% and 49% equity stake in the joint venture, respectively. SES is a leading global provider of satellite-based content connectivity solutions for those unaware of it.



"While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivity and FTTH business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multigigabit broadband. With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new Digital India. We are excited about this new journey combining our massive reach and customer base with SES's innovative leadership and expertise in the satellite industry," said Akash Ambani, Director of Jio.



The joint venture will use multi-orbit space networks that combine geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of offering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprise, mobile backhaul, and retail customers far and wide in India and neighboring regions.



"The joint venture will be the vehicle for providing SES's satellite data and connectivity services in India, except for certain international aeronautical and maritime customers who may be served by SES. It will have availability of up to 100 Gbps capacity from SES and will leverage Jio's premiere position and sales reach in India to unlock this market opportunity," according to a statement to the media.

As part of the investment plan, the joint venture will develop a gateway infrastructure in India to provide services within the country. Jio has signed a multi-year capacity purchase agreement based on certain milestones along with the purchase of gateways and equipment with a total contract value of around US$100 million.

As per the statement, "The joint venture will leverage SES-12, SES's high-throughput GEO satellite serving India, and O3b mPOWER, SES's next-generation MEO constellation, to extend and complement Jio's terrestrial network, increasing access to digital services and applications. In addition, Jio will offer managed services and gateway infrastructure operations services to the joint venture.

"This joint venture with JPL is a great example of how SES can complement even the most extensive terrestrial networks to deliver high-quality connectivity and positively affect the lives of hundreds of millions of people. We look forward to this joint venture whereby we can play a role in promoting digital inclusion in India," said Steve Collar, CEO of SES.