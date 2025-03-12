Jio Partners with Starlink to Expand High-Speed Internet in India

Reliance Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to introduce Starlink's satellite-based broadband services in India. This initiative, however, is contingent upon regulatory clearance from the Indian authorities.

Jio’s Vision for Nationwide Digital Connectivity

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Jio Platforms, emphasised the company’s commitment to providing affordable and high-speed internet access across India. He stated, "Ensuring that every Indian, regardless of location, has access to seamless broadband remains Jio's top priority. Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India is a significant step in our journey toward comprehensive digital inclusion. By incorporating Starlink into Jio’s broadband infrastructure, we aim to enhance accessibility, reliability, and connectivity in an increasingly AI-driven world, empowering communities and businesses alike."

How Jio Plans to Utilise Starlink Solutions

Jio intends to integrate Starlink's technology into its existing retail and online platforms, making it easier for customers to purchase and install the equipment. Additionally, Jio will develop customer support and activation mechanisms, ensuring a seamless experience for Starlink users. This initiative is expected to complement Jio's existing broadband services, including JioAirFiber and JioFiber, by bringing high-speed internet to remote and underserved areas in a cost-effective manner.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, lauded Jio’s efforts in revolutionising India’s digital landscape. She said, "We appreciate Jio’s dedication to enhancing connectivity across India. We look forward to collaborating and securing the necessary approvals from the Government of India to extend Starlink’s high-speed internet services to a broader audience."

Exploring Additional Areas of Cooperation

Beyond broadband services, Jio Platforms and SpaceX are assessing other potential collaborations that could leverage their respective infrastructures to further strengthen India's digital ecosystem. These efforts are aimed at ensuring robust connectivity solutions that cater to various sectors, including education, healthcare, and business enterprises.

Airtel’s Parallel Partnership with Starlink

Jio is not the only telecom provider in India working with SpaceX. Recently, Airtel also entered into an agreement with Starlink to bring satellite broadband services to its customers. This partnership allows Airtel to distribute Starlink equipment through its retail network and offer Starlink-powered solutions to business clients, schools, healthcare facilities, and remote communities.

Airtel and SpaceX are also exploring ways to integrate their infrastructure, with Airtel providing ground network capabilities that could enhance Starlink’s services in India. The collaboration aims to expand high-speed internet access and optimise network operations, benefiting both entities and their users.

With both Jio and Airtel aligning with SpaceX, India is poised to witness a significant transformation in broadband connectivity, ensuring wider reach and improved digital access across urban and rural regions alike.