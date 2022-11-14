Kolkata Boy Wins Doodle for Google 2022 Contest

Google announced the winner of the Doodle for Google 2022 competition on Monday. This year, Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata was declared the winner from India for his inspiring Doodle titled 'India Takes Center Stage". Shlok's Doodle will also appear on Google.co.in on November 14.



Sharing his Doodle, Shlok wrote: "In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists developing their own eco-friendly robot for the betterment of humanity. India will have regular intergalactic travel from Earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda and strengthen in the coming years.

This year's contest received more than 115,000 entries from children in classes 1-10 from more than 100 cities in India, responding to the theme "In the next 25 years, my India will....". The panel of judges included actress, filmmaker, producer, and television personality Neena Gupta, Tinkle Comics Editor-in-Chief Kuriakose Vaisian, YouTube Creators Slayypoint, and artist and businesswoman Alika Bhat, along with the Google Doodle team.

"We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the doodles," the Google Doodle page said.

Together, they were tasked with choosing 20 finalists from across the country, judging entries based on artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of the approach. The final 20 doodles were posted online for public voting. In addition to the national winner, 4 group winners were also selected. The Doodle for Google contest encourages creativity and celebrates imagination in young people.