Krafton confirms to launch a new game in India soon

Krafton, PUBG maker and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) games, is to soon launch a new mobile-specific game in India. Krafton India and its India CEO Sean Sohn tease the new title, Road to Valor Empires, on LinkedIn and other social media channels. The game has been developed by Dreamotion, which Krafton acquired in 2021. The developer already offers some action-strategy games in India, such as Ronin: The Last Samurai, Road to Valor: World War II, and GunStrider: Tap Strike.

Dreamotion has also mocked Road to Valor Empires on their YouTube channel multiple times in recent months. Its official trailer, which was released in May 2022, highlights mythical characters that players can choose from. The official description of Google Play indicates that users could choose characters such as Athena (goddess of war), Odin (king of Asgard), Medusa, Manticore, Achilles and even Valkyries.

The game may seem inspired by The Age of Empires, but players can select mythical beings like dragons. The main objective of the title is to destroy the enemy army. The company says Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time PVP strategy game where you can compete with players from around the world "while in command of gods, beasts, and mythical heroes." The creators of Road to Valor: Empires clearly state on Google Play that the game is free to download and play, but some in-game items can be purchased for real money. If players don't want to use this feature, they can block in-app purchases in their device settings. Additionally, the action/strategy title will require access to the phone's media and miles to store game data. Dreamotion, owned by Krafton, notes that the company does not "access any of your photos and files."

As the name suggests, Road to Valor: Empires may have some similarities to Road to Valor: World War II. It is also a real-time PVP strategy game where you can compete with global players from all over the world as a World War 2 General.

Meanwhile, Krafton also plans to release a new mobile-specific title called Defense Derby, created by its RisingWings subsidiary. The title will offer a PvP mode, and players will have to create a deck and defend their castle. In order to create a powerful deck, users need to obtain cards through an auction system.