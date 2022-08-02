Leaked! Google Pixel 7 series launch date and pre-order details

The two big releases of the year are pending, and the events are not far away. While Apple is expected to announce its latest iPhone 14 series in September this year, Google is expected to launch the new Pixel 7 series in October 2022. The dates of the events are still under wraps, but a new leak has revealed some clues about the Pixel Event, all thanks to well-known leaker Jon Prosser. Find details.



Google Pixel 7: Expected Features



Google's next-generation Tensor chipset will likely power the Pixel 7 series. There is no doubt that the devices will ship with the latest Android 13 operating system out of the box. While we do not have any details about the devices, a recent leak suggested that the Pro model will have a brighter display than last year's model. It will reportedly have a large screen with support for 1,000 nits of brightness, up from 800 nits of brightness. Flagship devices are not yet expected to come with an LTPO display and support for HDR 10+. But, the Pixel 7 Pro could come with a 120Hz display for a smoother scrolling experience. The panel is likely to work at QHD+ resolution.

Google is not expected to make any big changes in terms of design. For photography, the Pixel 7 series is reported to use an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor, which will be housed in the front. This sensor has dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF) capabilities, so one can expect to get good portraits with upcoming Pixel phones.



On the back of the phone, there could be a Samsung GN1 sensor and a Sony IMX381 ultra-wide camera. Premium phones are likely to feature an in-screen sensor for biometric authentication. The rest of the details have not yet been revealed.