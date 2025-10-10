Meta Expands AI Reels Translation to Hindi and Portuguese on Facebook and Instagram

Meta is taking another big step toward making social media more inclusive and accessible. The company has announced that its AI-powered translation feature for Reels on Facebook and Instagram will now support Hindi and Portuguese, alongside English and Spanish. This expansion aims to help creators reach wider audiences and bridge language gaps across some of the world’s most active social media communities.

Initially launched earlier this year, the AI translate feature allows users to automatically convert their video content into different languages using artificial intelligence. With the latest update, creators can now translate their Reels from any of the four supported languages — English, Hindi, Portuguese, or Spanish — into any of the others.

What makes Meta’s translation tool stand out is its ability to replicate the speaker’s original voice and tone, ensuring a natural and authentic feel. According to Meta, “the AI translate feature also mimics the voice and tone of the person speaking in the reel, making the translation appear even more authentic.” This feature helps preserve the creator’s style and personality, even when their content is consumed in another language.

Adding to the realism, Meta has also introduced a lip-syncing feature, which adjusts the translated audio to match the creator’s mouth movements. The company says this helps deliver a “more natural viewing experience,” reducing the disconnection often seen in dubbed videos.

However, Meta has clarified that translated Reels won’t be forced on users. Those who prefer to watch content in its original language can easily choose to do so. Every AI-translated clip will carry a “Translated with Meta AI” label to ensure transparency.

At present, the new AI translation feature is being rolled out selectively. It’s available only to public Instagram profiles and Facebook creators with over 1,000 followers. Eligible creators must manually enable the translate option before uploading their Reels. They can preview the translated version and decide whether to post it or stick to the original.

By including Hindi and Portuguese — two of the most spoken languages globally — Meta is clearly targeting its largest user bases. The move also opens opportunities for cross-cultural engagement. For instance, an Indian creator producing Reels in Hindi can now seamlessly translate their videos into Spanish to reach Latin American audiences.

Meta emphasized that this is part of its broader push to integrate artificial intelligence across its platforms. The company stated that “Translate with Meta AI” is just one of several innovations designed to make content more global and interactive.

In line with that vision, Meta recently introduced “Vibes”, an AI-only content feed on the Meta AI app. This new space allows users to create, share, and engage with AI-generated videos — a step toward shaping the next generation of social media experiences.

With these advancements, Meta continues to position itself at the forefront of AI-driven creativity, empowering creators to connect with audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries.