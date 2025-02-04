Live
Just In
Meta Invests to Make Ray-Ban Smart Glasses a Mainstream Sensation
Meta is heavily investing in Ray-Ban smart glasses with Super Bowl ads, celebrity endorsements, and exclusive limited editions to boost popularity.
Meta is aggressively pushing to turn its Ray-Ban smart glasses into a mainstream hit. To achieve this, the tech giant has invested in not one but two Super Bowl ads featuring Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt—alongside media personality Kris Jenner. To add to the hype, Meta has also unveiled a special Super Bowl edition of the glasses, though these will not be available for sale to the public.
The first Super Bowl ad, already released, showcases Hemsworth and Pratt using the Meta AI-powered glasses to identify art and translate languages, while Jenner humorously uses them to contact her lawyer over an expensive art mishap. The playful yet high-profile campaign emphasizes the glasses' AI capabilities and stylish appeal.
Exclusive Limited Edition Smart Glasses
According to Meta's official blog, the exclusive Super Bowl edition of the glasses will feature matte black Wayfarer frames with gold mirror lenses or custom lenses in the colours of the Super Bowl finalist teams. They will also come in a unique, specially etched case. However, these special editions won't be sold, suggesting that Meta plans to distribute them among celebrities and influencers to build further excitement.
Meta's Strategy for Smart Glasses Success
Meta's strategy is clear: leverage high-profile marketing and exclusive editions to elevate the perception of smart glasses. The company recently revealed that its Ray-Ban smart glasses have sold over 1 million units in 2024, proving their growing popularity. Unlike past attempts, such as Google Glass, which failed to resonate with consumers, Meta's approach appears to work.
Beyond the Super Bowl campaign, Meta continues building momentum with limited edition releases and new collaborations. Later this year, the company is expected to launch Oakley-branded smart glasses tailored for athletes. Additionally, Meta previously released a translucent model of the Ray-Bans for its Meta Connect event, further reinforcing its commitment to innovation and exclusivity. With a mix of cutting-edge technology, stylish designs, and high-profile endorsements, Meta is positioning its Ray-Ban smart glasses as a must-have accessory for the future.