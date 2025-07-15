Meta Purges 10 Million Fake Accounts to Safeguard Original Creators on Facebook

Meta has intensified its efforts to clean up Facebook by purging over 10 million fake and impersonator accounts that were spreading recycled or stolen content. This large-scale enforcement is part of the company’s ongoing mission to ensure that authentic voices and original creators receive the recognition and reach they deserve on the platform.

In an official blog post, Meta stated:

“Too often, the same meme or video pops up repeatedly – sometimes from accounts pretending to be the creator.”

The crackdown began in early 2025, focusing on accounts engaged in fake engagement tactics, content reposting without credit, and schemes monetising recycled viral posts. In addition to the mass deletion, Meta also revealed that around 500,000 spammy profiles have faced additional action such as demonetisation or distribution reduction.

According to Meta, this move is about far more than content policing—it's about restoring user trust and boosting visibility for genuine creators. The platform is adopting a long-term strategy to target users who misuse existing content without offering any meaningful contributions. While trends and remixes are acknowledged as vital to internet culture, mere duplication without value harms the ecosystem, Meta emphasized.

“We’re introducing stronger measures to reduce unoriginal content on Facebook and ultimately protect and elevate creators sharing original content,” the company noted.

To support these changes, Meta has begun testing attribution tools that will automatically link copied content back to its original source. This ensures rightful creators maintain visibility and helps curb content theft more transparently.

Moreover, creators who consistently upload duplicated content without real enhancements will now face tougher penalties. Meta clarified:

“Enhancements must be meaningful—simply stitching together clips or adding your watermark does not qualify.”

Monetisation privileges for such accounts may be suspended temporarily, and their posts will see reduced distribution across the platform.

To ease the transition, Meta is offering best practice guidance to help creators align with the new content policies. This includes:

Focusing on original storytelling

Avoiding overuse of hashtags and visible watermarks

Ensuring caption quality and relevance

These policy updates will be rolled out in phases to prevent disruption for legitimate users and allow time for content creators to adapt. Meta’s renewed focus on content originality marks a significant shift in its effort to clean up the platform and make Facebook a more authentic space for creators and communities alike.

