Microsoft Launches Tool to Fix Windows Machines Affected by CrowdStrike Issue

Microsoft has introduced a new recovery tool designed to help IT administrators quickly repair Windows machines impacted by a faulty CrowdStrike update . This issue, which occurred last Friday, caused 8.5 million Windows devices to crash with Blue Screen of Death errors. The new tool aims to simplify and expedite the recovery process.



The recovery tool allows IT admins to create a bootable USB drive that can be used to recover affected machines. Although CrowdStrike has released a fix for the problematic update, not all devices can automatically receive it. Some IT administrators have managed to recover PCs by rebooting them multiple times, while others have had to manually boot into Safe Mode to delete the troublesome CrowdStrike file.

Microsoft’s tool eliminates the need for these manual steps. By booting into the Windows PE environment via USB, the tool can access the disk of the affected machine and automatically delete the problematic CrowdStrike file. This process enables the machine to boot properly without needing to enter Safe Mode or require admin rights, as it operates outside the local Windows environment. For disks protected by BitLocker encryption, the tool will prompt for the BitLocker recovery key before proceeding to fix the issue.

In addition to this tool, Microsoft has provided separate recovery instructions for Windows Virtual Machines running on Azure. Detailed recovery steps for all Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices are also available on Microsoft’s support site. This new recovery tool represents a significant improvement for IT admins, offering a quicker and more efficient way to resolve the issues caused by CrowdStrike’s update.