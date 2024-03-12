Live
- SCBA President urges President Murmu to seek presidential reference of SC judgement in Electoral Bonds case
- Congress announces first list of 10 candidates for R'sthan; Rahul Kaswan fielded from Churu
- Coast Guard seizes Pak boat with Rs 480 crore drugs off Gujarat coast; six held
- Agencies have attached entire assets of Abhishek’s business, claims Mamata Banerjee
- ‘I have played under many captains but there's something in him', Ashwin lauds Rohit Sharma
- MIT’s new rapid gene-editing screen to spot cancer mutations
- Workflow automation platform Nanonets raises $29 mn from Accel
- How to plan your day for preparing for exams
- Natural rubber prices hover above int'l rates for over 10 years, production rises by 2 pc
- Fasting and travelling during Ramadan? Here’s what you need to do
Just In
MIT’s new rapid gene-editing screen to spot cancer mutations
Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a novel gene-editing screen that can rapidly find cancer mutations and help develop new therapies for the deadly disease.
New York: Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a novel gene-editing screen that can rapidly find cancer mutations and help develop new therapies for the deadly disease.
In the study, published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, researchers focused on p53 -- a tumour suppressor gene mutated in over 50 per cent of all cancer patients.
Their technique, based on a variant of CRISPR genome-editing known as prime editing, screened cells with more than 1,000 different mutations of p53, from more than 40,000 patients.
Instead of introducing an artificial version of the mutant gene, the method just edits the genome, the researchers said.
They noted that the method can greatly help in precision medicine as well as help physicians understand how a patient’s tumour will respond to a particular treatment.
"In one experiment, you can generate thousands of genotypes that are seen in cancer patients, and immediately test whether one or more of those genotypes are sensitive or resistant to any type of therapy that you’re interested in using," said Francisco Sanchez-Rivera, Assistant Professor of Biology, at MIT.
Further, the team used the new method to introduce p53 mutations in human lung adenocarcinoma cells -- the most common lung cancer.
Measuring the survival rates of these cells, they found that some p53 mutations are more harmful than previously thought. The researchers now aim to investigate mutations found in other cancer-linked genes, and hope to one day "use this genetic information to tailor therapies for patients suffering from tumours".