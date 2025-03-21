Must-have gadgets that will keep you cool this summer

As summer heatwaves intensify, keeping cool and comfortable isn’t just a luxury—it’s a necessity. The rising temperatures not only test our tolerance but also demand smarter solutions to beat the heat effectively.From Dyson’s innovative air purifiers that keep the air fresh and cool to Whirlpool’s 3D Cool Air Conditioner range and Frost-Free Refrigerators, these innovations work in harmony to create a sanctuary of comfort at home. While air purifiers ensure clean, purified air, ACs provide powerful cooling, and refrigerators keep your food fresh—all designed to prioritize your health and well-being during the sweltering summer months. For a healthy and comfortable home this summer Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 As summer temperatures climb, ensuring optimal indoor air quality becomes important, especially for the well-being of our family. That's where Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 comes into play, equipped with Dyson's renowned filtration and airflow technology, this purifier delivers unparalleled purification performance. It is an ideal choice for enhancing the air quality for your living space, while efficiently capturing 99.95% of pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns, ensuring a healthy indoor Air Quality Index (AQI) and providing clean and fresh air.





With its sleek design and quiet operation, it blends seamlessly into your home décor, providing both comfort and style. Available in the White colorway, one can buy the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 at a special pricing of ₹33,900 from Dyson.in and Dyson store.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde With the onset of summer, staying cool can be a real challenge, especially when indoor temperatures seem to rise relentlessly. But amidst the heat, finding relief is essential for our comfort and health. Even World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that environmental stressors, such as temperature and noise, can impact sleep quality and quantity. The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde steps in as a game-changer in combating heat while doing what it does the best- maintaining quality indoor AQI.





Dyson purifiers utilize Air Multiplier™ technology, coupled with 350-degree oscillation, project up to 290 liters of air per second, ensuring a refreshing breeze on hot days.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ has also been redesigned to be 20% quieter while maintaining purification performance that aids more peaceful nights. Beyond just cooling, Dyson purifiers offer advanced features such as HEPA filtration and air quality sensors, providing users with complete control over indoor air quality. Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde is available at Dyson Store as well as on Dyson.in for ₹49,900. Whirlpool 3D Cool 2025 Air Conditioner Range Bringing together innovation, efficiency, and sleek design, Whirlpool’s latest AC range is crafted to enhance everyday living. As temperatures rise, Whirlpool introduces its 2025 Air Conditioner range, designed for ultimate cooling comfort with 6th Sense Technology. This smart innovation intuitively senses and adapts to temperature, humidity, and airflow, ensuring a seamless experience at the press of a button.





Coupled with 3D Cool Technology, it delivers rapid cooling even in extreme 55°C heat, while Xpand Technology lets you adjust cooling capacity in five steps for energy-efficient performance. With modes like Focused, Diffused, and Sweep Air, it personalizes comfort for every need.

Availability: The Air Conditioner Range 2025 is available at https://www.whirlpoolindia. com/ at a capacity available from 1 ton to 2 ton in 3 star and 5 star energy rating respectively. Whirlpool Frost Free Refrigerator As the scorching heat waves set in, the Whirlpool Frost Free Refrigerator keeps your food fresh and storage flexible. With fast conversion in just 22 minutes, it adapts instantly to extra groceries, festive stock-ups, or party essentials.





Switch between Fast Ice, Vacation, and Party Mode at the touch of a button, while its 15-day freshness technology extends to the freezer, keeping food fresh for longer. Plus, Vitamin Preservation ensures up to 2x longer retention of nutrients in fruits and veggies.