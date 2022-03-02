MWC 2022: OnePlus working with Google on flagship devices, foldable phones, and OxygenOS 13

OnePlus is one of the most popular Android manufacturers out there. During the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, the company's software lead hinted that the company might be working on foldable smartphone software with Google. This comes as the latest hint about OnePlus' foldable smartphone that has been rumoured multiple times in the past. The executive did not elaborate on the upcoming foldable smartphone or the company's software with Google. However, this does suggest that we may see a OnePlus foldable smartphone shortly.



"OnePlus is working with Google on flagship devices, including foldable phones, and the new features that can be introduced with OxygenOS 13," OnePlus' Gary Chen told reporters in an Android Central report. He also said that OnePlus is working with Google to add new privacy and security features to the upcoming OxygenOS 13 operating system, which will be based on Android 13. The new Android operating system is expected to work better on large-screen smartphones, including foldable.

A foldable smartphone from OnePlus could well be in the works, as its parent company Oppo also recently launched its first foldable device, the Oppo Find N, in China. It was previously reported that OnePlus could bring a completely new design to its foldable smartphones. A smartphone maker's patent once showed a tri-fold design with three folding screen parts. In addition, the patent hinted at a dual-hinge design that will allow the device to fold into multiple shapes and forms.

Currently, Samsung is the leader in the multi-device foldable smartphone segment for sale in global markets. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been very successful offerings from the South Korean brand since their launch in August 2021.

OnePlus also teased a foldable smartphone back in August, when Samsung was preparing to launch its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 models. This design featured a similar folding notebook design to the Galaxy Z Fold. There is no confirmation when we may see a foldable OnePlus in global markets including India.