Live
- 3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
- Rs 1500cr sanctioned for infrastructure development in Gurugram
- L&T clocks 15% increase in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,947cr
- Leprosy Day 2024: History, significance, early signs, symptoms and diagnosis
- Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi honours Padma Awardees
- Mauni Amavasya: Check Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals
- All education-related cases in Calcutta HC shifted from Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench
- Two brothers, considered big fish in drugs trade, held in Punjab
- No relief from bad air quality, AQI at 'severe' levels at several stations in Delhi
- 'Mechanic' that are useful to society: Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy
Just In
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings donates $1.1 bn shares to charity
Netflix Co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings has donated $1.1 billion of his company shares to charity.
San Francisco: Netflix Co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings has donated $1.1 billion of his company shares to charity.
Hastings donated two million shares to the charity known as the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, reports The Wall Street Journal.
The charity is popular with tech founders with over $10 billion in assets at the close of 2022. Donors see an immediate tax benefit (like avoiding payment of capital-gains tax) but funds can ultimately “sit for years” before being distributed, according to the report.
Hastings’s gift accounts for about 40 per cent of the executive’s direct ownership stake in Netflix.
Previous donors have included Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who gave more than $1 billion worth of Facebook stock a decade ago.
Earlier this month, the foundation appointed Greta Hansen, Santa Clara County’s Chief Operating Officer, to the position of board chair and added David Chun and Archana Sathaye as new members of the board.
“I’m honoured to be joining an incredible board of individuals motivated to make our community a better place,” said Sathaye.
“I look forward to working alongside them to make an already successful organisation even more impactful in our community.”
Since 2007, the foundation has leveraged its unique position and relationships to create dynamic partnerships that “further the success of our neighbours throughout the region.”
In 2022, it granted $2.57 billion to nearly 6,000 organisations, $394 million of which supported nonprofits right across the 10-county Bay Area in the US.