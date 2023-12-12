Live
Just In
Netflix is Back After Outage: Streaming Restored for Millions
Netflix customers encountered error messages related to network connection problems, specifically the "tvq-pb-101" error.
Netflix has successfully resolved an outage that impacted users globally for a few hours. Starting at 5 PM ET on Monday, Netflix customers encountered error messages related to network connection problems, specifically the "tvq-pb-101" error. The outage persisted until approximately 8 PM ET. Although minor disruptions are typical due to Netflix's extensive reach and substantial subscriber base, the Monday evening incident was distinct.
Throughout the outage period, various users experienced difficulty connecting to Netflix, receiving the common error message and code. Notably, The Verge reported a discrepancy among its writers and editors, with some able to stream seamlessly and others encountering the connectivity issues described by many users.
Netflix's status page initially failed to acknowledge the problems, taking a couple of hours before being updated to reflect the issues. As of the latest update, the status page now displays a green checkmark, indicating that the service is operating as expected.
According to Downdetector, reports of the outage began around 5 PM ET, with users discussing their streaming problems on various platforms such as X, Threads, Reddit, and others. Devices affected included Roku smart TVs and various others, along with users attempting to stream via PS5 and Xbox. Reports originated from different cities across the US and various countries.
Notably, there were no similar complaints about other services, and there were no reported issues with cloud services like Google or Amazon's servers.
Netflix has not provided specific details about the cause of the outage. Nevertheless, such disruptions become more frustrating for users as subscription streaming service costs continue to rise.