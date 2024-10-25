New iPad Mini Launches Worldwide: Pricing, Specifications and More

Apple’s latest iPad Mini, featuring the high-performance A17 Pro chip and enhanced connectivity options, is now available globally, including in India. With a starting price of Rs 49,900, this compact tablet comes in four stylish colors—blue, purple, starlight, and space grey—offering a blend of power, portability, and functionality suited for various users.

Power Boost with the A17 Pro Chip

The new iPad Mini is powered by Apple’s A17 Pro chip, delivering impressive upgrades in both processing speed and graphics. The 6-core CPU provides a 30% increase in performance over the previous model, while the 5-core GPU boosts graphics capabilities by 25%. This enhanced performance is particularly beneficial for users engaged in resource-intensive activities, from gaming with complex graphics to working on photo and video editing projects. The A17 Pro chip also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing for more lifelike visuals, as well as advanced tools like Dynamic Caching and mesh shading to create a more immersive gaming experience.

Apple Intelligence and iPadOS 18

A standout feature of the new iPad Mini is Apple Intelligence, designed to enhance productivity and user experience through advanced AI. Integrated with the iPadOS 18 update, this system offers tools like system-wide writing assistance, including proofreading, summarizing, and rewriting features within apps such as Mail and Notes. Siri also receives an upgrade, becoming more responsive with a sleek new interface.

Additionally, Apple Intelligence brings creative functionalities to the iPad Mini, such as image generation in the Freeform app and new editing tools in Photos, allowing users to easily remove unwanted objects from pictures. Initially available in U.S. English, these features will roll out gradually across other languages and regions.

Improved Connectivity and Battery Life

Connectivity is another area where the new iPad Mini excels. With Wi-Fi 6E, it offers double the wireless speed of its predecessor, ensuring quick browsing and smooth downloads. It also supports 5G for high-speed data access on the go. The USB-C port now allows for faster data transfers, making it easier for users to handle large files efficiently. Apple claims the iPad Mini can last a full day on a single charge, catering to both work and entertainment needs without frequent recharges.

Enhanced Camera and Apple Pencil Pro Compatibility

The iPad Mini is equipped with a 12MP wide rear camera that supports Smart HDR 4 for vibrant photos and videos. The front-facing 12MP Ultra Wide camera comes with Center Stage, a feature that automatically keeps users in focus during video calls—ideal for virtual meetings and content creation.

For added versatility, the iPad Mini supports the Apple Pencil Pro, which offers new features like tool-switching with a gentle squeeze and haptic feedback for a more interactive drawing and writing experience. The Apple Pencil Pro can be magnetically attached to the iPad Mini for convenient charging and storage, making it a useful tool for artists and designers alike.

Pricing and Availability

The new iPad Mini starts at Rs 49,900 for the 128GB version, offering substantial value for users seeking a compact yet capable device. It is now available for purchase globally, and its powerful performance, coupled with the convenience of Apple Intelligence, makes it a suitable choice for a broad audience—from professionals to casual gamers.



