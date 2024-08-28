Newgen Launches NewgenONE Marvin – APEX Edition to Elevate Enterprise Productivity

Noida: Newgen Software, a global provider of an AI-enabled unified digital transformation platform, announced the release of NewgenONE Marvin – APEX Edition. Marvin – the GenAI booster to the NewgenONE low-code platform – has been offering exponential growth in the productivity of global enterprises. With the recent launch of APEX, Marvin will further streamline complex workflows, enhance customer engagement, and ensure secure AI integration.

The APEX Edition will bring a plethora of benefits to organizations, such as reducing application development time by 40% and saving up to 50-70% on document-related tasks. Customer engagement will also witness an instant boost with communication effectiveness of up to 30% and improvement in its reach of up to 25%. APEX will help business leaders report an increase in user satisfaction, enhancing decision-making and ensuring the effectiveness of customized strategies.

The cutting-edge features of the APEX Edition include auto-classification and metadata pre-fill to automate document categorization and speech-to-text capabilities for more intuitive user interactions via voice commands. UI Designing, through natural language prompts, will help transform interface development by leveraging GenAI.

The APEX Edition will ensure peace of mind for enterprise leaders by addressing the safety concerns associated with integrating AI and GenAI enhancements. The new Marvin edition prioritized security for businesses with role-based access permissions to protect sensitive data and promote Responsible AI. The GenAI update will ensure pre-built guardrails, such as Llama Guard 3, to monitor user input and agent response across customizable risk categories and Prompt Guard, a classifier model, to detect unsafe prompts.

Speaking about the launch, Varun Goswami, Product Head at Newgen, said, “The Apex edition of NewgenONE Marvin introduces a new level of efficiency to enterprise productivity. With advanced features, organizations can supercharge workflows, improve decision-making, and empower communication across channels. APEX prioritizes user-safety with adequate security models. NewgenONE Marvin continues to innovate by transforming process & data management and customer engagement, driving operational excellence and business growth.”

