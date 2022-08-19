Nothing Phone (1) gets costly; Know why

Nothing Phone (1) gets its first price rise in India! It's been only a month since the Nothing Phone (1) was announced, and the company has already announced the first official price hike. Across the range, buyers need to pay Rs. 1,000 more than earlier, and Nothing says that the new prices are applicable from today. So, the next sale of the phone (1) will include new prices for all three storage variants. Flipkart has not yet updated the prices of the variants of the phone (1).



At current revised prices, here's what you have to pay for the Nothing Phone (1). The basic variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will cost Rs. 33,999. Another variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 36,999. The high-end phone (1) variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will cost Rs. 39,999. This is a price hike of Rs. 1,000 throughout the range. No price increase for accessories has been announced yet.

Unlike other smartphone brands, nothing has released a statement explaining why prices have been raised. "Plenty has changed since we started building Phone (1), including economic factors such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. In response to the current climate, we've had to make a change to our prices," says Nothing in a press release.

While price increases are never good news, Nothing Phone (1) is still a solid phone to buy. For less than Rs. 35,000, the phone (1) may not have the most powerful chip, but it makes up for it with its user experience. The Snapdragon 778G+ chip is quite fast and can easily handle daily tasks. The 6.5-inch OLED display is great to look at, and its 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything looking smooth. The 4,500mAh battery is good for all-day battery life, while 33W fast wired charging recharges the battery in less than an hour. You also get wireless charging at 15W.

Photographers will also be happy with the dual 50MP cameras on the back. These aren't Google Pixel 6a levels of cameras, but for most people, they'll work just fine for casual photography. However, the biggest draw is the Nothing OS experience coupled with the Glyph interface. The OS is clean and doesn't get bloated, while the Glyph lights make a bold design statement and add a lot of conveniences.