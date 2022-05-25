Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 21; Price may be less than Rs 40K

Carl Pei's Nothing has officially teased the design of his first Nothing Phone smartphone (1). Earlier this year, the company confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone (1). Since then, many design mavericks have created versions of the smartphone in line with Ear(1), Nothing's first TWS earphones. The TWS features a transparent casing, so it was safer to assume that the phone could also include a transparent or translucent back panel that will give a glimpse of the Nothing Phone's interior (1).



The current Nothing Phone designs shared by Carl Pei aren't too different from the designs shared by the tipster above. The translucent panel remains the common thread between previously leaked renders of the phone and the design shared by Pei.



"When you look inside almost any Android phone, they're almost all exactly the same. Of course, the industry is optimising everything they do, year on year, trying to squeeze the most performance they can out of the smallest space." "When you look inside almost any Android phone, they're almost all exactly the same, Nothing, head of design Tom Howard told the Wallpaper. The idea behind including a translucent panel is to allow users to see components that a smartphone user has never seen before."



Nothing Phone (1): Release Date and Expected Price



Nothing Phone (1) is expected to launch in the global market on July 21. The report does not reveal whether the smartphone will go on sale on said date or not. The source also claimed that the smartphone will be priced at around EUR 500, which roughly translates to Rs 41,000 in India. The company hasn't confirmed any of this, but the phone will definitely arrive sometime in July.



Nothing Phone (1): Expected Specifications



Nothing Phone (1) is expected to have a 6.43-inch screen. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to run Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone could also come with wireless charging support.