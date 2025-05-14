Nothing Phone 3 Set for Price Surge as Company Confirms Premium Positioning

Nothing’s next big smartphone, the Phone 3, is on the horizon — and it’s coming with a noticeable shift in pricing strategy. Company CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the upcoming device will command a significantly higher price tag than its predecessor, indicating a strong push into flagship territory.

In a recent conversation highlighted by a YouTube video from the Android channel, Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 is set to be priced at approximately EUR 800, translating to around $1,063 in the U.S. and Rs 90,500 in India after conversion. While this figure is not final for all markets, it offers insight into the company’s direction — one that prioritises performance, quality materials, and advanced features.

A True Flagship Experience

This price revelation aligns with statements from Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis, who noted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Phone 3 will be the company’s first true flagship smartphone. That means buyers can expect substantial upgrades over the Phone 2, which launched in India at Rs 44,999.

Given that the European market often sees higher device pricing, the Indian retail cost is expected to be more competitive. However, a jump as large as Rs 45,000 is unlikely. Instead, industry speculation suggests a price point closer to Rs 60,000–65,000, which would place it in direct competition with devices like the Pixel 9a, iPhone 16e, and OnePlus 13.

Strategic Pricing Expected in India

If Nothing wants to remain competitive while delivering a flagship experience, it’s likely to undercut major players slightly. For context:

• Pixel 9a launched at Rs 49,999

• iPhone 16e is priced at Rs 59,900

• OnePlus 13 debuted at Rs 69,999

Pricing the Phone 3 somewhere under Rs 65,000 could strike the right balance between offering premium features and appealing to performance-conscious buyers looking for value.

AI Focus, High-End Build, and Summer Launch

Carl Pei emphasised that the Phone 3 will bring a noticeable jump in performance, refined software, and premium build materials. He also confirmed that the device has been in development for two years, focusing on integrating advanced AI features, suggesting a smarter user experience and improved everyday utility.

The exact chipset hasn’t been confirmed yet for the internals, but leaks hint at either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the newly introduced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (Elite). Either option would ensure flagship-level power and smooth multitasking.

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3 will launch this summer, but fans can expect a steady stream of teasers as the date draws closer. With Pei’s confirmation of a more premium device and improved user experience, the Nothing Phone 3 looks poised to redefine what the startup brand can offer in the high-end market.