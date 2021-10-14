October 14 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 14, 2021. Let's begin...



Apple's October 18 event – All that we Expect in Pictures

The Apple event will be streamed on Apple's website and YouTube on October 18 at 10:30 pm IST. We may see some new launches that include a MacBook Pro with an LED display, a new M1X processor and AirPods 3.

Facebook to Ban Content that Sexually Harasses Celebrities

Facebook announced Wednesday that it would begin removing "severe sexual content" targeting public figures as part of a new update to its bullying and harassment policies. It is also implementing new protections against mass harassment.

TikTok is the most downloaded non-gaming app globally for September 2021

Short video platform TikTok emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for September 2021 with more than 59 million installs. According to Sensor Tower, the countries with the largest number of installs were from Douyin in China at 16 per cent, followed by the US at 12 per cent.

Apple Watch Series 7 to go on sale in India on Friday

Apple Watch Series 7 is all set to go on sale in India starting from Friday and ahead of the sale, the iPhone maker has announced cashback as well as EMI options on the purchase of the latest Apple Watch with immense health benefits.

Google Banned These Three Malicious Android Apps; Delete Now

These Google-banned apps allegedly stole personal information, including user login information and even payment details. If you still have these apps installed on your phone, this is what to do.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro – Matchless Innovation that Redefines Pre Festive Cleaning

The festivals are a time for fun and family, but they can be stressful, wasteful…and messy. Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is an amalgamation of cutting edge technology and premium design that gives flawless pre-festive cleaning like never before!

Flipkart Diwali Big Sale to Start on October 17

Flipkart is hosting another sale during the Diwali holiday period in India that promises to offer up to 80 percent discount on smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices. The Flipkart Diwali Sale will begin on October 17 and continue until October 23. Here's everything we know so far about Flipkart's upcoming Diwali Big Sale.



