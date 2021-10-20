October 20 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 20, 2021. Let's begin...



Compared: Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 in pictures

Google's Pixel 6 comes with just three years of Android updates, earlier it was rumoured to get five years of updates. Google Pixel 6 Pro starting price is Rs 67, 522 Google Pixel 6 price starts at Rs 44,980.

Oppo is developing proprietary chips for flagship phones: Report

Oppo is developing its own high-end chips for flagship mobile phones, according to a Nikkei report. Two people who spoke to the newspaper said the plan was to launch custom SoCs in 2023 or 2024 "depending on the speed of development." Could OnePlus get rid of Qualcomm too?

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Goes Official: Find Features, Price and Availability

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now official. Both phones use Google's Tensor chip and bring new advanced camera systems. The phones will be available in select markets for pre-order and will be in stores starting October 28.

Google's Pixel 6 comes with just three years of Android updates - not five

Google's support page shows that it only promises to offer Android updates until October 2024 (via Android Police), a total of three years after launch. Earlier there were rumours that the Pixel 6 series will get five years of security patches.

Facebook Plans to Change its Company Name: Report

Facebook plans to change its company name next week to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Mark Zuckerberg wants to be known for building the metaverse.

Google Store Crashes After Pixel 6 Series Rollout

The Google Pixel 6 debut, seen as the company's latest and greatest attempt to compete with Apple Inc's iPhone, was hampered by online outages that prevented would-be buyers from purchasing the device. Google Pixel 6 starts at $ 599 while Pixel 6 Pro starts at $ 899.

Top Android 12 Features to Explore Now

Google has finally released the Pixel 6 series smartphones. Along with it, the tech giant also released its Android 12 mobile operating system with the new Material You design that has been in development and in the news for quite some time.