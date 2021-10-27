October 27 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 27, 2021. Let's begin...



Google Apps Ban: 150 Nasty Apps Banned From Play Store

Google Apps Ban - As shocking as it may sound, more than 10 million users were likely affected by these SMS scam apps. These 150 dangerous apps were misleading users and were banned by Google Play Store.

Qualcomm Announces a Pile of New Snapdragon Chips

Qualcomm announces a pile of new Snapdragon chips in its entry-level and mid-tier product lines: The Snapdragon 778 Plus, 695, 680, and 480 Plus, offering device makers more options when it comes to choosing the best processor for a phone and theoretically more options for customers when looking to buy one.

Benchmark Scores: Google Tensor Chip Outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon, Samsung Exynos 2100

The Google Pixel 6 series launched last week with Google's Tensor chipset. A report has hinted that the Google Tensor chip outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the Exynos 2100 of Samsung and the Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipset in terms of benchmark scores.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to come with a one-day update

The publication indicates that you will need it to obtain all the functions, although it is not clear what would be missing if you simply started using the phone without another than the November security update. One more thing to do on October 28.

Tips to Maintain a Healthy Environment at Home

In India, the awareness about the menace and hazards arising out of indoor pollution is hardly proportionate to what one is being exposed to for the most part of the day. Dyson Engineer Sam Taylor has the following tips to keep your hope free of pollution.

Xiaomi India sells over 7 million smart TVs in 3 years

Tech company Xiaomi India on Wednesday announced that it has sold over 7 million smart TVs across Redmi and Xiaomi portfolio, since its inception in 2018.

Samsung announces cloud gaming for Tizen smart TVs

Samsung has announced that it will offer a cloud gaming service on its Tizen smart TVs, similar to Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia and Apple Arcade.