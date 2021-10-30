October 30 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 30, 2021. Let's begin...



WhatsApp Pay Cashback: Get Rs 51 per Transaction

The WhatsApp Pay cashback offer is now available in beta. Users who make use of this WhatsApp offer can get up to 255 rupees, as it is valid for the first five transactions. For each of the five transactions, you can get a guaranteed INR 51 per transaction.

All iOS users can now Super Follow on Twitter

Now Global users will be able to pay for subscriber-only content. The feature, first released in September and only available in the US and Canada, allows users to monetize their Twitter account and create exclusive content through monthly subscriptions.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is Cheaper than JioPhone Next

The JioPhone Next at its EMI-free price of INR 6,499 is not the cheapest smartphone in India, it loses to the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core. Samsung sells it at a lower starting price of INR 4,999, making INR 1,500 cheaper than JioPhone Next.

Microsoft Surpass Apple as World's Most Valuable Company

The slump in Apple Inc. shares on Friday propelled Microsoft Corp. to the position of the world's most valuable company by market capitalization. Apple fell 1.8% after reporting fourth-quarter revenue that was below the average analyst estimate, giving the iPhone maker a market value of $ 2.46 trillion. Microsoft rose 2.2% to reach a market value of $ 2.49 trillion.

Airtel KYC Fraud: How to Stay Safe from Scammers

Airtel KYC Fraud: Airtel CEO contacts customers to warn them of a new scam that steals all of their bank details and eventually steals their money. A new scam has been circulating under the guise of the Airtel KYC service that asks for all bank details as a solution to a bogus problem.

Fitness app Supernatural is becoming part of Meta after Facebook promotes VR fitness

Meta has announced that the studio behind the virtual reality training game Supernatural will join the company and be added to the list of studios owned by what used to be known as Facebook's Oculus division. The company already owns Beat Saber.

Global tablet shipments fell 10% as vendors face supply constraints

Global tablet shipments fell 10 per cent (year-on-year) in the third quarter (Q3) as vendors felt the pinch of supply constraints, according to a new report. Barring Apple and Lenovo, all other tablet players faced supply chain constraints and their market share fell.