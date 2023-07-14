OnePlus first foldable phone to launch on August 29; Details

OnePlus is expected to launch its first foldable device in the coming months. Recently, it was reported that the company might call the device OnePlus One instead of the previously rumoured OnePlus V Fold. Ahead of the company's official confirmation, SmartPrix claims (via tipster Arvind) that the OnePlus foldable phone could launch on August 29, almost a month after the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

We don't have any other new details other than that. Last month, the same publication published renders of the OnePlus One or V Fold based on a leaked design. The OnePlus foldable phone will feature a laptop-like form factor, like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold. It's unclear if OnePlus will also consider launching a foldable phone. OnePlus sister brand Oppo, under the BBK Group, already offers an Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The renders tease a leather back and a large external display with slim bezels. The external screen includes a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. There may be one more selfie camera on the main screen. The back will likely include three Hasselblad-tuned camera sensors. The camera can come inside a round module, similar to the OnePlus 11. The location of the LED flash is also quite different. The renders show the rear LED light at the top left, whereas regular smartphones house the flash inside or outside the camera module. Below the camera module, the OnePlus logo resides.

Another notable change can occur with the power button. The renders highlight that the power button integrates perfectly with the body. You can also integrate a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. One of the rear cameras is also placed inside a periscope-style cutout. OnePlus is also expected to use a similar camera in the OnePlus 12.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus One or OnePlus V Fold is expected to pack the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, a 2K 120Hz AMOLED (LTPO) display, and a 4800mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging. Being a flagship, the phone can also support wireless charging, a rare feat among OnePlus phones.

The price of the OnePlus One or OnePlus V Fold is unclear, although we can expect the phone to cost more than Rs 1 lakh. Samsung dominates the foldable phone market with its Galaxy Z Fold series. In India, Samsung's foldable phone costs Rs 1,54,999 for the 256GB variant.