OnePlus Nord watch launches with 10 days battery life, 105 sports modes

OnePlus Nord Watch was launched in India on Monday as the company's first Nord-branded wearable smartwatch. It brings a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch supports 105 sports modes and heart rate, stress and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring functions. It also offers menstrual cycle tracking and health tips. According to the company, it is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life, with up to 30 days of standby time.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Price in India

The recently launched OnePlus Nord Watch price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch will be available in Deep Blue and Midnight Black colour options and can be purchased through the OnePlus Store, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorized Partner Stores. It will be available on Amazon from October 4 at 12 p.m. (noon), according to OnePlus.

The company also announced a discount of Rs. 500 on OnePlus Nord Watch in Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions. ICICI Bank cardholders can also avail Rs. 500 discount from October 4. These discounts will be available through the OnePlus Store, the OnePlus Store app, and select OnePlus Experience stores.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED HD (368x448 pixels) touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a power button on the smart watch's right side. It is powered by SF32LB555V4O6 chipset and runs on RTOS.

The smartwatch has built-in GPS support. It's equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer and comes with support for heart rate and stress monitoring, along with SpO2 and sleep tracking. The OnePlus Nord Watch supports 105 sports modes and can automatically track running and walking.

The OnePlus Nord Watch features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is compatible with Android smartphones and iPhone models running Android 6 and iOS 11 and above, respectively. It is equipped with a non-linear vibration motor.

The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery and ships with a magnetic charging cable. It is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical use and up to 30 days of standby time. The frame is made from zinc alloy and plastic, while the watch straps are made from silicone. The OnePlus Nord Watch case measures 42.5mm and weighs 52.4g, including the watch strap.