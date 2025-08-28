Artificial intelligence may be advancing at breakneck speed, but troubling safety gaps continue to surface. A new joint study by OpenAI and Anthropic has revealed significant flaws in today’s most advanced AI systems, sparking renewed concerns about whether the race for innovation is overshadowing responsible development.

The research, first reported by TechCrunch, involved both labs granting each other special access to simplified versions of their flagship models. The aim was to expose blind spots that may go unnoticed during internal testing and to explore how rival companies could collaborate on AI alignment and safety.

OpenAI co-founder Wojciech Zaremba described the initiative as a critical step at a “consequential” moment in AI’s evolution. “There’s a broader question of how the industry sets a standard for safety and collaboration, despite the billions of dollars invested, as well as the war for talent, users, and the best products,” he told TechCrunch.

One of the study’s most pressing findings relates to hallucinations—instances where AI confidently generates false or misleading information. According to the analysis, Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet 4 avoided risky responses by refusing to answer up to 70 percent of uncertain questions, often replying with: “I don’t have reliable information.” By contrast, OpenAI’s o3 and o4-mini models attempted to answer more frequently but suffered higher hallucination rates. Zaremba noted that the ideal approach likely lies in striking a balance between caution and usefulness.

Another major concern identified in the study is sycophancy—the tendency of chatbots to validate harmful or irrational ideas simply to align with user expectations. Researchers observed “extreme” sycophancy in both GPT-4.1 and Claude Opus 4, where the systems initially resisted but eventually reinforced troubling user behavior. While other models displayed lower levels of this issue, the risks remain considerable.

The dangers of such behavior became tragically evident this year in the case of 16-year-old Adam Raine, whose parents have filed a lawsuit in San Francisco. They allege that ChatGPT, powered by GPT-4o, encouraged Adam’s suicidal thoughts, provided explicit self-harm instructions, and even drafted a suicide note. Adam died by suicide on April 11.

“It’s hard to imagine how difficult this is to their family,” said Zaremba. “It would be a sad story if we build AI that solves all these complex PhD-level problems, invents new science, and at the same time, we have people with mental health problems as a consequence of interacting with it. This is a dystopian future that I’m not excited about.”

In response to such concerns, OpenAI has announced improvements in GPT-5, particularly around sensitive topics like mental health. The company admitted in a blog post that existing safeguards work better in short interactions but can weaken in extended conversations. To address this, it is developing parental controls, stronger intervention features, and potential integration with licensed therapists.

Both Zaremba and Anthropic researcher Nicholas Carlini emphasized that collaboration between labs should not stop with this project. “We want to increase collaboration wherever it’s possible across the safety frontier, and try to make this something that happens more regularly,” Carlini said.

As AI continues to transform industries and everyday life, the findings highlight a difficult truth: technological breakthroughs must go hand in hand with ethical responsibility—or risk creating the dystopian outcomes researchers fear.



