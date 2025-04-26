OpenAI Unveils Free Lightweight Deep Research Tool for All ChatGPT Users

OpenAI has rolled out a new, lightweight version of its Deep Research tool, nowaccessible to all ChatGPT users — whether on the free plan, Plus, Team,or Pro. According to OpenAI, this version is designed to be faster, morecost-effective, and less taxing on its systems.

Thislighter model is built using OpenAI’s o4-mini framework and has been releasedto help raise current rate limits across the platform. While it may not matchthe full capabilities of the original Deep Research version, OpenAI assuresusers that it remains highly intelligent and fully capable of conducting liveinternet research and collecting real-time data.

Thecompany highlights that the responses generated by this lighter tool willgenerally be more concise but will continue to deliver valuable insights.“Responses will typically be shorter while maintaining the depth and qualityyou’ve come to expect,” OpenAI shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlierthis year, OpenAI launched the first version of its Deep Research tool, basedon a specially tuned variant of its upcoming o3 model. This tool wasspecifically engineered for extensive web browsing and accurate datainterpretation. In contrast to GPT-4o — which excels at quick exchanges andreal-time conversations — Deep Research is geared toward in-depth projects thatinvolve thorough processing, information gathering, and fact-checking.