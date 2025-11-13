Pavan Davuluri Faces Backlash Over Windows AI Vision: Users Say “No One Wants This”

Microsoft’s Windows chief, Pavan Davuluri, has sparked widespread backlash after unveiling the company’s latest vision for an AI-driven Windows. His post on X (formerly Twitter), describing how Windows is “evolving into an agentic OS,” was meant to showcase innovation — but instead ignited a wave of frustration among users.

The announcement coincided with Microsoft’s annual Ignite 2025 conference, where the tech giant highlights its newest AI and developer tools. Davuluri’s message intended to emphasize how Windows is becoming a platform for AI innovation, but for many users, it struck the wrong chord. Social media quickly filled with angry responses, as countless users voiced their growing fatigue with Microsoft’s aggressive AI push.

“Stop this nonsense. No one wants this,” one X user wrote bluntly. Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Bro, straight up, nobody wants this.” The reaction was overwhelmingly negative, with many accusing Microsoft of being out of touch with what users actually want. “You are getting overwhelmingly negative feedback about all this AI stuff. And yet you persevere. Why?” one frustrated user asked, summarizing the online mood.

While a handful of commenters supported the vision of an AI-powered Windows, they were overshadowed by the flood of criticism. Users argued that instead of enhancing productivity, Microsoft’s focus on AI is making Windows bloated and intrusive.

In recent years, Windows’ reputation has taken a beating, with many long-time users complaining about performance issues, cluttered interfaces, and unwanted integrations. Critics say the operating system has become overloaded with ads, pop-ups, and forced connections to Microsoft services such as OneDrive and Copilot. What was once seen as a personal, customisable system now feels, to many, like an overly commercialised ecosystem designed to push subscriptions and data collection.

Adding fuel to the discontent, Microsoft’s decision to make it nearly impossible to use Windows without linking a Microsoft Account has angered many. “Windows isn’t free, and yet we’re treated like test subjects,” one user commented. Others argued that instead of fixing bugs or improving system reliability, Microsoft’s obsession with AI is turning Windows into an unstable mess. “It’s evolving into a bug-ridden slop pile,” one person complained. “You guys have utterly destroyed what was already a heavily flawed product in the first place.”

This controversy emerges as Microsoft continues to redirect major resources into AI development, even at the expense of its traditional product lines. Reports suggest that budgets for the Xbox and Surface divisions have been trimmed to fund AI infrastructure and research, reflecting CEO Satya Nadella’s company-wide focus on intelligent computing.

However, critics say the tech giant should first focus on restoring Windows’ stability, performance, and usability before layering AI features onto an already troubled platform. Many longtime users feel Microsoft has lost sight of what made Windows iconic — reliability, control, and simplicity. As one frustrated commenter summed it up, “Fix the basics before chasing AI dreams.”