Persistent partners Google Cloud for expanded reach across India, US, UK
Multinational technology services company Persistent Systems on Tuesday announced a long-term partnership agreement with Google Cloud for expanded reach across India, the US, the UK, and Australia.
According to the company, this partnership will focus on driving joint go-to-market activities and accelerating digital transformation for enterprises globally.
"Our new Google Cloud strategic partnership agreement, combined with our industry-leading cloud practice and Google Cloud’s pioneering technologies, positions us to set new benchmarks for what can be achieved through cloud, data and analytics, and AI," Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent, said in a statement.
Using Google Cloud’s Gemini models, along with other innovative Google technologies, the company will develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI adoption.
In addition, Persistent will utilise its deep domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud’s advanced platforms and AI, to create innovative solutions tailored for the BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Communications, Media and Telecom, Consumer Tech, and Hi-Tech industries, the company mentioned.
"This new strategic partnership agreement will help these organisations accelerate their cloud- and AI-driven transformations with leading technology from Google Cloud and thousands of specialised and certified experts from Persistent," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate VP, Global Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud.
The partnership will also lead to rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction.